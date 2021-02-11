Birla Cable Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 84.85 crore, up 71.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.85 crore in December 2020 up 71.3% from Rs. 49.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020 up 150.23% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2020 up 20.94% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2019.

Birla Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2019.

Birla Cable shares closed at 63.45 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.20% returns over the last 6 months and 16.64% over the last 12 months.