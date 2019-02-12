Birla Cable Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 144.08 crore, up 74.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.08 crore in December 2018 up 74.39% from Rs. 82.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.17 crore in December 2018 up 209.97% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.62 crore in December 2018 up 149.95% from Rs. 10.65 crore in December 2017.

Birla Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 5.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.63 in December 2017.

Birla Cable shares closed at 169.40 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 32.50% returns over the last 6 months and 156.86% over the last 12 months.