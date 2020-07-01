Biopac India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, down 80.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in March 2020 down 80.27% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2020 up 28.48% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2020 up 53.57% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2019.

Biopac India shares closed at 2.65 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 70.97% returns over the last 6 months and -40.45% over the last 12 months.