Biopac India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, down 80.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Biopac India Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in March 2020 down 80.27% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2020 up 28.48% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2020 up 53.57% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2019.
Biopac India shares closed at 2.65 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 70.97% returns over the last 6 months and -40.45% over the last 12 months.
|Biopac India Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.58
|0.91
|2.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.58
|0.91
|2.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.07
|0.19
|1.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.51
|-0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.40
|1.35
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.85
|1.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|0.67
|0.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|-1.72
|-2.17
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|-1.71
|-2.17
|Interest
|0.78
|0.71
|1.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.98
|-2.42
|-3.35
|Exceptional Items
|-0.37
|-0.55
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.34
|-2.97
|-3.35
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.37
|-2.97
|-3.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.37
|-2.97
|-3.31
|Equity Share Capital
|17.25
|17.25
|17.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|-1.72
|-1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|-1.72
|-1.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|-1.72
|-1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|-1.72
|-1.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am