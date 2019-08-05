Biopac India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 74.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in June 2019 down 74.58% from Rs. 9.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2019 up 36.48% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2019 up 79.92% from Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2018.

Biopac India shares closed at 4.00 on August 01, 2019 (BSE)