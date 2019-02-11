Biopac India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, down 67.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in December 2018 down 67.63% from Rs. 12.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2018 down 6579.94% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2018 down 246.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2017.

Biopac India shares closed at 6.42 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.96% returns over the last 6 months and -78.81% over the last 12 months.