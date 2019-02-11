Biopac India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, down 67.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Biopac India Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in December 2018 down 67.63% from Rs. 12.60 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2018 down 6579.94% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2018 down 246.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2017.
Biopac India shares closed at 6.42 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.96% returns over the last 6 months and -78.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Biopac India Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.08
|4.60
|12.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.08
|4.60
|12.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.75
|4.35
|5.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.12
|2.62
|-0.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.35
|1.79
|1.99
|Depreciation
|1.37
|1.38
|1.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.27
|1.14
|3.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.78
|-6.67
|1.63
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.77
|-6.67
|1.63
|Interest
|1.21
|1.07
|1.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.98
|-7.74
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.98
|-7.74
|0.15
|Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.01
|-7.77
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.01
|-7.77
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|17.25
|17.25
|17.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.06
|-4.51
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-4.06
|-4.51
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.06
|-4.51
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-4.06
|-4.51
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited