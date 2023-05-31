Biofil Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.62 crore, up 727.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.62 crore in March 2023 up 727.45% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 831.93% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 up 158.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Biofil Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Biofil Chem shares closed at 45.15 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.23% returns over the last 6 months and -21.07% over the last 12 months.