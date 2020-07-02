Biofil Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.72 crore, up 50.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.72 crore in March 2020 up 50.15% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 up 624.02% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020 up 75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019.

Biofil Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2019.

Biofil Chem shares closed at 13.00 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.67% returns over the last 6 months and 128.07% over the last 12 months.