Biofil Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 8.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in December 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 70.59% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 54.55% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.