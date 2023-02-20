Biofil Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 8.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in December 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 70.59% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 54.55% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

Biofil Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

Biofil Chem shares closed at 47.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.82% returns over the last 6 months and -30.04% over the last 12 months.