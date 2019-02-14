Biofil Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.29 crore, up 1468.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.29 crore in December 2018 up 1468.87% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 up 31.14% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2018 up 21.21% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.

Biofil Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2017.

Biofil Chem shares closed at 6.40 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.25% returns over the last 6 months and -60.12% over the last 12 months.