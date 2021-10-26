MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Biocon Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 364.80 crore, down 34.86% Y-o-Y

October 26, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Biocon are:

Net Sales at Rs 364.80 crore in September 2021 down 34.86% from Rs. 560.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.60 crore in September 2021 down 106.95% from Rs. 95.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.30 crore in September 2021 down 86.3% from Rs. 126.30 crore in September 2020.

Biocon shares closed at 321.30 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.76% returns over the last 6 months and -20.18% over the last 12 months.

Biocon
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations364.80382.70560.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations364.80382.70560.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials194.50182.80184.20
Purchase of Traded Goods0.600.300.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.40-16.8032.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost96.5080.70101.80
Depreciation26.5026.0026.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses120.80112.20152.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.70-2.5061.50
Other Income40.5049.2038.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.2046.7099.90
Interest0.100.200.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.3046.5099.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-9.3046.5099.80
Tax-2.7017.404.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.6029.1095.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.6029.1095.00
Equity Share Capital600.30600.30600.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.060.240.80
Diluted EPS-0.060.240.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.060.240.80
Diluted EPS-0.060.240.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 26, 2021 09:33 am

