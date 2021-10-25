Biocon Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 364.80 crore, down 34.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 364.80 crore in September 2021 down 34.86% from Rs. 560.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.60 crore in September 2021 down 106.95% from Rs. 95.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.30 crore in September 2021 down 86.3% from Rs. 126.30 crore in September 2020.

Biocon shares closed at 323.80 on October 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.92% returns over the last 6 months and -24.64% over the last 12 months.