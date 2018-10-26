Biocon Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 708.90 crore, up 17.23% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 708.90 crore in September 2018 up 17.23% from Rs. 604.70 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.80 crore in September 2018 up 75.15% from Rs. 68.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.60 crore in September 2018 up 24.45% from Rs. 118.60 crore in September 2017.

Biocon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.16 in September 2017.

Biocon shares closed at 618.30 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -5.26% returns over the last 6 months and 68.45% over the last 12 months.