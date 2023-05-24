Biocon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 506.70 crore, down 2.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 506.70 crore in March 2023 down 2.12% from Rs. 517.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,810.80 crore in March 2023 up 4652.76% from Rs. 38.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.00 crore in March 2023 down 77.09% from Rs. 87.30 crore in March 2022.

Biocon EPS has increased to Rs. 15.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2022.

Biocon shares closed at 242.15 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.56% returns over the last 6 months and -28.37% over the last 12 months.