 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Biocon Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 517.70 crore, up 5.31% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Biocon are:

Net Sales at Rs 517.70 crore in March 2022 up 5.31% from Rs. 491.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.10 crore in March 2022 down 43.72% from Rs. 67.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.30 crore in March 2022 down 21.91% from Rs. 111.80 crore in March 2021.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2021.

Biocon shares closed at 376.75 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.51% returns over the last 6 months and -3.61% over the last 12 months.

Biocon
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 517.70 473.00 491.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 517.70 473.00 491.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 257.90 277.10 178.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.80 0.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.20 -61.40 7.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 93.80 96.70 97.00
Depreciation 28.10 27.60 25.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 142.70 125.50 141.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.60 6.70 41.50
Other Income 60.80 36.70 44.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.20 43.40 86.40
Interest -- 0.10 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.20 43.30 86.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 59.20 43.30 86.30
Tax 21.10 17.80 18.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.10 25.50 67.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.10 25.50 67.70
Equity Share Capital 600.30 600.30 600.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 0.21 0.57
Diluted EPS 0.32 0.21 0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 0.21 0.57
Diluted EPS 0.32 0.21 0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Biocon #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.