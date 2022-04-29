Biocon Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 517.70 crore, up 5.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 517.70 crore in March 2022 up 5.31% from Rs. 491.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.10 crore in March 2022 down 43.72% from Rs. 67.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.30 crore in March 2022 down 21.91% from Rs. 111.80 crore in March 2021.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2021.

Biocon shares closed at 376.75 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.51% returns over the last 6 months and -3.61% over the last 12 months.