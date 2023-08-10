English
    Biocon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 513.20 crore, up 16.19% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Biocon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 513.20 crore in June 2023 up 16.19% from Rs. 441.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.60 crore in June 2023 up 212.75% from Rs. 14.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.00 crore in June 2023 up 110.94% from Rs. 51.20 crore in June 2022.

    Biocon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

    Biocon shares closed at 270.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.43% returns over the last 6 months and -13.85% over the last 12 months.

    Biocon
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations513.20506.70441.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations513.20506.70441.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials259.70262.90188.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.2023.3017.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost105.40107.60102.50
    Depreciation29.8029.4028.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses115.30156.90130.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.20-73.40-26.00
    Other Income36.0064.0048.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.20-9.4022.60
    Interest48.3048.100.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.90-57.5022.50
    Exceptional Items19.701,853.60--
    P/L Before Tax49.601,796.1022.50
    Tax3.00-14.707.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.601,810.8014.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.601,810.8014.90
    Equity Share Capital600.30600.30600.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.3915.140.12
    Diluted EPS0.3915.140.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.3915.170.12
    Diluted EPS0.3915.140.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 10, 2023

