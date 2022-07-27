Biocon Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 441.70 crore, up 15.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 441.70 crore in June 2022 up 15.42% from Rs. 382.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.90 crore in June 2022 down 48.8% from Rs. 29.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.20 crore in June 2022 down 29.57% from Rs. 72.70 crore in June 2021.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2021.

Biocon shares closed at 318.25 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.45% returns over the last 6 months and -16.15% over the last 12 months.