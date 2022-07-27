 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Biocon Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 441.70 crore, up 15.42% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Biocon are:

Net Sales at Rs 441.70 crore in June 2022 up 15.42% from Rs. 382.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.90 crore in June 2022 down 48.8% from Rs. 29.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.20 crore in June 2022 down 29.57% from Rs. 72.70 crore in June 2021.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2021.

Biocon shares closed at 318.25 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.45% returns over the last 6 months and -16.15% over the last 12 months.

Biocon
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 441.70 517.70 382.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 441.70 517.70 382.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 188.50 257.90 182.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.90 -- 0.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.10 -3.20 -16.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 102.50 93.80 80.70
Depreciation 28.60 28.10 26.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 130.10 142.70 112.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.00 -1.60 -2.50
Other Income 48.60 60.80 49.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.60 59.20 46.70
Interest 0.10 -- 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.50 59.20 46.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.50 59.20 46.50
Tax 7.60 21.10 17.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.90 38.10 29.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.90 38.10 29.10
Equity Share Capital 600.30 600.30 600.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.32 0.24
Diluted EPS 0.12 0.32 0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.32 0.24
Diluted EPS 0.12 0.32 0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:11 pm
