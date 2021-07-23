MARKET NEWS

Biocon Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 382.70 crore, down 26.5% Y-o-Y

July 23, 2021 / 10:54 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Biocon are:

Net Sales at Rs 382.70 crore in June 2021 down 26.5% from Rs. 520.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.10 crore in June 2021 down 65.68% from Rs. 84.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.70 crore in June 2021 down 52.39% from Rs. 152.70 crore in June 2020.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2020.

Biocon shares closed at 403.00 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.35% returns over the last 6 months and -6.43% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations382.70491.60520.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations382.70491.60520.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials182.80178.50209.40
Purchase of Traded Goods0.300.200.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.807.1010.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost80.7097.0084.40
Depreciation26.0025.4025.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses112.20141.9099.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.5041.5091.00
Other Income49.2044.9036.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.7086.40127.00
Interest0.200.100.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.5086.30126.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax46.5086.30126.90
Tax17.4018.6042.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.1067.7084.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.1067.7084.80
Equity Share Capital600.30600.00600.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.240.570.72
Diluted EPS0.240.570.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.240.570.72
Diluted EPS0.240.570.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 23, 2021 10:50 am

