Biocon Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 382.70 crore, down 26.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 382.70 crore in June 2021 down 26.5% from Rs. 520.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.10 crore in June 2021 down 65.68% from Rs. 84.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.70 crore in June 2021 down 52.39% from Rs. 152.70 crore in June 2020.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2020.

Biocon shares closed at 403.00 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.35% returns over the last 6 months and -6.43% over the last 12 months.