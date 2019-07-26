Biocon Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 480.80 crore, down 28.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 480.80 crore in June 2019 down 28.47% from Rs. 672.20 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.90 crore in June 2019 down 51.28% from Rs. 229.70 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.70 crore in June 2019 down 19.49% from Rs. 122.60 crore in June 2018.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.89 in June 2018.

Biocon shares closed at 238.60 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.21% returns over the last 6 months and -13.75% over the last 12 months.