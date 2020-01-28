Biocon Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 501.30 crore, down 32.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 501.30 crore in December 2019 down 32.23% from Rs. 739.70 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.70 crore in December 2019 up 66.02% from Rs. 72.70 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.20 crore in December 2019 up 6.39% from Rs. 120.50 crore in December 2018.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2018.

Biocon shares closed at 290.10 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.38% returns over the last 6 months and -10.61% over the last 12 months.