Last Updated : May 15, 2020 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon Q4 profit declines 42% to Rs 123 crore

Revenue was up 3 percent to Rs 1,581 crore versus Rs 1,529 crore.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
On May 14, Biocon posted a 42.3 percent fall in its March quarter (Q4FY20) net profit to Rs 123.4 crore against Rs 213.7 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company's revenue from operations was up 3 percent at Rs 1,581 crore versus Rs 1,528.8 crore year-on-year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 11 percent at Rs 382 crore against Rs 431 crore and EBITDA margin was down 500 bps at 23 percent versus 28 percent, YoY.

The company's R&D expenses increased by 36 percent at Rs 125 crore versus Rs 92 crore, YoY.

The company board has approved the appointment of Indranil Sen, Vice - President, Finance as an Interim CFO and Key Managerial Personnel of the company, pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, effective from May 15, 2020.

“We are dealing with unprecedented challenges related to COVID-19 and as a science-led company we are engaged in several initiatives spanning diagnostic tests, vaccines and therapies towards combating COVID-19, said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson.

Biocon share price ended at Rs 335.30, down Rs 2, or 0.59 percent on the BSE.

First Published on May 15, 2020 08:27 am

