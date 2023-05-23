Biocon Q4 net profit rises 31% to Rs 313 crore; declares dividend

Biocon's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share

Biotechnology company Biocon on May 23 reported 31 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 313 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-2023, against Rs 239 crore in the January-March period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations climbed 56.7 percent to Rs 3,773.9 crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,409 crore last fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) jumped 68.4 percent to Rs 997.3 crore in Q4FY23, as against Rs 592 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

EBITDA margin expanded by 180 bps to 26.4 percent in the quarter under review as against 24.6 percent.

Further, Biocon's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to shareholders’ approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM will be held on August 11, 2023.

The company has fixed the record date of payment of dividend on July 7, 2023.

Shares of the company on May 23 ended 0.60 percent up at Rs 241.60 apiece on the BSE.