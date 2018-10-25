Biocon Q2 net profit jumps 167% to Rs 184 crore, beats analyst estimates

Bio-pharmaceutical company Biocon on October 25 beat analysts’ estimates by posting a 167 percent jump in net profit at Rs 184 crore in the second quarter ended September 2018.

The growth was led by the launch of biosimilar pegfilgrastim by Biocon's partner Mylan in US and strong performance across small molecules and research services segments.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 69 crore in the year-ago period.

Excluding an exception item, the net profit for Q2FY19 stood at Rs 355 crore.

The company said it had to take hit of Rs 171 crore due to change in the fair value of investment in US-based Equillium, which is developing Itolizumab, a novel drug to treat psoriasis.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 35 percent to Rs 1375 crore in the July-September period.

Analysts polled by Reuters estimated Biocon's net profit and revenues at Rs 133.2 crore and Rs 1,225.9 crore respectively for the second quarter.

The gross spend on research and development rose 25 percent to Rs 120 crore on YoY basis.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 29 percent for Q2FY19 compared to the previous year's 23 percent.

"We delivered a strong revenue growth of 35 percent this quarter, driven by robust performance across our Biologics, Small Molecules and Research Services segments," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon.

Revenues from the biologics vertical, that comprises biosimilars, doubled to Rs 367 crore driven by the commercial launch of biosimilar Pegfilgrastim in the US and strong sales of insulins as well as trastuzumab in key emerging markets.

The sales of small molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business grew 23 percent to Rs 432 crore in Q2, led by sales of key APIs including immunosuppressants, and statins.

The company said the regulatory filings for key APIs in developed and emerging markets prepare the business for a better play, going forward.

The branded formulations business, which includes sales in India and UAE, reported a revenue of Rs 164 crore, a YoY decline of 7 percent.

The Research Services business that’s housed under listed subsidiary Syngene registered a growth of 24 percent to Rs 437 crore, buoyed by the performance of discovery services and increased traction in the dedicated R&D centres.

"We are greatly encouraged by the USFDA’s acceptance of an IND submitted by our partner Equillium for Itolizumab, a novel monoclonal antibody, for an orphan indication. The positive opinions from the European CHMP for Biocon and Mylan’s Pegfilgrastim and Trastuzumab augur well for the future growth of our biosimilars business," Mazumdar-Shaw added.

Shares of Biocon dropped 3.82 percent to close at Rs 619.85 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex declined 1.01 percent to end 33,690.09 points.