172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|biocon-q2-net-profit-down-23-at-rs-195-crore-6003681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Biocon Q2 net profit down 23% at Rs 195 crore

It had posted a net profit of Rs 253.8 crore for the July-September quarter previous fiscal, Biocon said in a late-night BSE filing on Thursday.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Biotechnology major Biocon on Friday reported a 23.01 percent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 195.4 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of higher expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 253.8 crore for the July-September quarter previous fiscal, Biocon said in a late-night BSE filing on Thursday.

Its consolidated total income stood at Rs 1,760.3 crore for the quarter under consideration.

Close

It was Rs 1,605.7 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

related news

"Our profitability was impacted on account of higher R&D expenses, staff costs, other expenses and forex losses. However, our core EBITDA margins stood at a healthy 32 per cent, indicating sound operational performance,” Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.

As a part of our commitment to address the novel coronavirus pandemic in India, the Biocon Group is working on a comprehensive portfolio of products for treating mild to severely ill COVID-19 patients, she added.

"Our Insulin Glargine, Semglee was commercialised in the US by our partner Mylan, during the quarter, thus heralding our entry into the US Insulins market. With this launch, we have expanded our portfolio of Biosimilars and occupy a position of impactful influence in the Biosimilars segment,” Mazumdar-Shaw said.

The R&D expense of the company for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was at Rs 148 crore as against Rs 104 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Biocon said.

Shares of Biocon were trading at Rs 421.55 per scrip on BSE, down 1.85 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 01:51 pm

tags #Biocon #Business #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.