Biocon Q1 preview: Net profit seen rising 44% on last year's low base

Biopharmaceutical firm Biocon is likely to report a 44 percent rise in its net profit for the first quarter of FY19, primarily due to the low base of last year, when sales were affected by the implementation of GST.

The company's performance in the June quarter is also expected to augmented by the performance of its biologics, branded formulations and research services segments, housed under listed subsidiary Syngene.

In the first quarter of FY18, the company reported a net profit of Rs 81.3 crore.

Analysts polled by Reuters estimate that Biocon's net profit will rise to Rs 116.9 crore, and that its revenue for the quarter will increase 27.3 percent on year to Rs 1,180.9 crore.

The robust growth in the company's top line will likely lead to a healthy rise in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). Its EBITDA margin is seen remaining steady at 20-21 percent.

Revenue from the biologics segment is seen rising 50 percent year on year, primarily because of an addressing of shortages and growth in emerging markets.

The company's branded formulations segment is estimated to grow 20 percent, while the growth in Syngene's revenue is expected to be limited to 10-12 percent.

During the quarter under review, Biocon's biosimilar drug product facility in Bengaluru received approvals from both US and European drug regulators.

The company, and its partner Mylan, also got approvals for breast cancer drug Trastuzumab and Pegfilgrastim, and it is now planning to commercilise both drugs.

"Building Pegfilgrastim in our FY19 estimates; commercial execution now the key: Biocon-Mylan intends to launch Pegfilgrastim in the US in the next few weeks, ahead of our earlier estimated launch of late-2018," brokerage IIFL said in a research report.

"Market share ramp-up in biosimilars and complex generics is usually gradual, and executing the commercial strategy is now key for both companies. We had earlier assumed Pegfilgrastim contribution to Biocon only from FY20, which we now bring ahead to 2QFY19. We forecast Pegfilgrastim to contribute $35 million EBITDA to Biocon in FY19," it said.