Biocon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,319.70 crore, up 26.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,319.70 crore in September 2022 up 26.04% from Rs. 1,840.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.90 crore in September 2022 down 66.09% from Rs. 138.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 535.20 crore in September 2022 down 2.81% from Rs. 550.70 crore in September 2021.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in September 2021.

Biocon shares closed at 286.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.60% returns over the last 6 months and -20.94% over the last 12 months.