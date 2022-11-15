 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Biocon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,319.70 crore, up 26.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Biocon are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,319.70 crore in September 2022 up 26.04% from Rs. 1,840.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.90 crore in September 2022 down 66.09% from Rs. 138.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 535.20 crore in September 2022 down 2.81% from Rs. 550.70 crore in September 2021.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in September 2021.

Biocon shares closed at 286.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.60% returns over the last 6 months and -20.94% over the last 12 months.

Biocon
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,319.70 2,139.50 1,840.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,319.70 2,139.50 1,840.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 958.20 745.00 603.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 69.80 16.50 33.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -276.10 -58.70 -71.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 540.30 512.60 478.80
Depreciation 230.80 217.50 201.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 556.80 524.70 350.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 239.90 181.90 244.30
Other Income 64.50 77.90 104.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 304.40 259.80 349.20
Interest 30.00 19.90 22.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 274.40 239.90 326.70
Exceptional Items -17.00 -- -70.10
P/L Before Tax 257.40 239.90 256.60
Tax 147.30 29.50 46.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 110.10 210.40 210.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 110.10 210.40 210.30
Minority Interest -34.90 -23.00 -21.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates -28.30 -43.00 -50.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.90 144.40 138.30
Equity Share Capital 600.30 600.30 600.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.39 1.21 1.16
Diluted EPS 0.39 1.21 1.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.39 1.21 1.16
Diluted EPS 0.39 1.21 1.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am