    Biocon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,319.70 crore, up 26.04% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Biocon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,319.70 crore in September 2022 up 26.04% from Rs. 1,840.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.90 crore in September 2022 down 66.09% from Rs. 138.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 535.20 crore in September 2022 down 2.81% from Rs. 550.70 crore in September 2021.

    Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in September 2021.

    Biocon shares closed at 286.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.60% returns over the last 6 months and -20.94% over the last 12 months.

    Biocon
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,319.702,139.501,840.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,319.702,139.501,840.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials958.20745.00603.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods69.8016.5033.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-276.10-58.70-71.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost540.30512.60478.80
    Depreciation230.80217.50201.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses556.80524.70350.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax239.90181.90244.30
    Other Income64.5077.90104.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax304.40259.80349.20
    Interest30.0019.9022.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax274.40239.90326.70
    Exceptional Items-17.00---70.10
    P/L Before Tax257.40239.90256.60
    Tax147.3029.5046.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.10210.40210.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.10210.40210.30
    Minority Interest-34.90-23.00-21.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-28.30-43.00-50.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.90144.40138.30
    Equity Share Capital600.30600.30600.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.391.211.16
    Diluted EPS0.391.211.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.391.211.16
    Diluted EPS0.391.211.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

