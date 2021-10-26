Biocon Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,840.40 crore, up 5.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,840.40 crore in September 2021 up 5.48% from Rs. 1,744.80 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.30 crore in September 2021 down 18.31% from Rs. 169.30 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 550.70 crore in September 2021 up 35.34% from Rs. 406.90 crore in September 2020.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.43 in September 2020.

Biocon shares closed at 321.30 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.76% returns over the last 6 months and -20.18% over the last 12 months.