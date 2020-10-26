Biocon Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,744.80 crore, up 10.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,744.80 crore in September 2020 up 10.98% from Rs. 1,572.20 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.30 crore in September 2020 down 21.51% from Rs. 215.70 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 406.90 crore in September 2020 down 7.77% from Rs. 441.20 crore in September 2019.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.82 in September 2019.

Biocon shares closed at 417.20 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.88% returns over the last 6 months and 71.90% over the last 12 months.