Biocon Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,321.00 crore, Up 36.38% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,321.00 1,123.80 968.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,321.00 1,123.80 968.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 436.90 441.10 307.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 43.40 28.00 71.80 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.60 -35.20 -1.90 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 288.90 261.40 225.50 Depreciation 112.20 99.10 93.60 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 245.80 190.70 183.20 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 227.40 138.70 88.70 Other Income 54.40 68.80 50.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 281.80 207.50 139.50 Interest 18.80 17.60 13.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 263.00 189.90 125.70 Exceptional Items 188.80 -- -- P/L Before Tax 451.80 189.90 125.70 Tax 73.20 52.10 42.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 378.60 137.80 83.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 378.60 137.80 83.20 Minority Interest -23.00 -18.60 -20.20 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.90 0.50 5.90 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 354.70 119.70 68.90 Equity Share Capital 300.00 300.00 300.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.00 2.03 1.17 Diluted EPS 5.95 2.01 1.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.00 2.03 1.17 Diluted EPS 5.95 2.01 1.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --