Biocon Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,408.80 crore, up 31.01% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Biocon are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,408.80 crore in March 2022 up 31.01% from Rs. 1,838.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 238.60 crore in March 2022 down 5.77% from Rs. 253.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 659.20 crore in March 2022 up 2.81% from Rs. 641.20 crore in March 2021.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in March 2021.

Biocon shares closed at 376.75 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.51% returns over the last 6 months and -3.61% over the last 12 months.

Biocon
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,408.80 2,174.20 1,838.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,408.80 2,174.20 1,838.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 747.80 759.90 619.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 49.60 29.30 26.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.90 -76.30 -69.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 470.30 495.00 452.10
Depreciation 212.20 205.70 184.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 518.30 478.10 375.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 379.70 282.50 251.50
Other Income 67.30 48.30 205.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 447.00 330.80 456.90
Interest 10.50 14.70 33.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 436.50 316.10 423.00
Exceptional Items -41.00 -- 12.60
P/L Before Tax 395.50 316.10 435.60
Tax 58.60 49.30 69.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 336.90 266.80 366.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.30
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 336.90 266.80 365.90
Minority Interest -45.30 -32.50 -43.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -53.00 -47.20 -69.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 238.60 187.10 253.20
Equity Share Capital 600.30 600.30 600.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.00 1.57 2.13
Diluted EPS 1.99 1.56 2.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.00 1.57 2.13
Diluted EPS 1.99 1.56 2.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Biocon #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
next story
