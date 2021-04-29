Biocon Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,838.70 crore, up 16.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,838.70 crore in March 2021 up 16.3% from Rs. 1,581.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 253.20 crore in March 2021 up 105.19% from Rs. 123.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 641.20 crore in March 2021 up 67.99% from Rs. 381.70 crore in March 2020.

Biocon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2020.

Biocon shares closed at 390.85 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.84% returns over the last 6 months and 11.04% over the last 12 months.