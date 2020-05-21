Biocon Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,581.00 crore, up 3.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,581.00 crore in March 2020 up 3.41% from Rs. 1,528.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.40 crore in March 2020 down 49.3% from Rs. 243.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 381.70 crore in March 2020 down 11.48% from Rs. 431.20 crore in March 2019.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.61 in March 2019.

Biocon shares closed at 346.85 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 31.98% returns over the last 6 months and 32.62% over the last 12 months.