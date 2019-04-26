Biocon Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,528.80 crore, up 30.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,528.80 crore in March 2019 up 30.72% from Rs. 1,169.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.40 crore in March 2019 up 86.66% from Rs. 130.40 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 431.20 crore in March 2019 up 43.49% from Rs. 300.50 crore in March 2018.

Biocon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2018.

Biocon shares closed at 620.20 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.31% returns over the last 6 months and -4.97% over the last 12 months.