Biocon Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,422.60 crore, up 59.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,422.60 crore in June 2023 up 59.97% from Rs. 2,139.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.40 crore in June 2023 down 29.78% from Rs. 144.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 807.90 crore in June 2023 up 69.26% from Rs. 477.30 crore in June 2022.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in June 2022.

Biocon shares closed at 270.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.43% returns over the last 6 months and -13.85% over the last 12 months.