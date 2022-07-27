Biocon Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,139.50 crore, up 21.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,139.50 crore in June 2022 up 21.52% from Rs. 1,760.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.40 crore in June 2022 up 71.09% from Rs. 84.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 477.30 crore in June 2022 up 9.35% from Rs. 436.50 crore in June 2021.

Biocon EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2021.

Biocon shares closed at 318.25 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.45% returns over the last 6 months and -16.15% over the last 12 months.