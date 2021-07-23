MARKET NEWS

Biocon Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,760.60 crore, up 5.34% Y-o-Y

July 23, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Biocon are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,760.60 crore in June 2021 up 5.34% from Rs. 1,671.30 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.40 crore in June 2021 down 43.51% from Rs. 149.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 436.50 crore in June 2021 up 1.14% from Rs. 431.60 crore in June 2020.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.26 in June 2020.

Biocon shares closed at 403.00 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.35% returns over the last 6 months and -6.43% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,760.601,838.701,671.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,760.601,838.701,671.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials702.80619.10499.10
Purchase of Traded Goods48.8026.4013.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-139.50-69.9028.90
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost436.00452.10393.70
Depreciation194.80184.30166.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses323.20375.20322.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax194.50251.50246.50
Other Income47.20205.4018.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax241.70456.90264.80
Interest19.9033.9012.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax221.80423.00252.30
Exceptional Items--12.60--
P/L Before Tax221.80435.60252.30
Tax57.3069.4080.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities164.50366.20171.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items---0.30--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period164.50365.90171.40
Minority Interest-24.00-43.20-18.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates-56.10-69.50-3.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates84.40253.20149.40
Equity Share Capital600.30600.00600.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.712.131.26
Diluted EPS0.712.121.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.712.131.26
Diluted EPS0.712.121.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 23, 2021 10:52 am

