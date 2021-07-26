Biocon Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,760.60 crore, up 5.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,760.60 crore in June 2021 up 5.34% from Rs. 1,671.30 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.40 crore in June 2021 down 43.51% from Rs. 149.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 436.50 crore in June 2021 up 1.14% from Rs. 431.60 crore in June 2020.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.26 in June 2020.

Biocon shares closed at 398.15 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.04% returns over the last 6 months and -7.47% over the last 12 months.