Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,671.30 crore, up 14.01% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Biocon are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,671.30 crore in June 2020 up 14.01% from Rs. 1,465.90 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.40 crore in June 2020 down 27.58% from Rs. 206.30 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 431.60 crore in June 2020 down 6.5% from Rs. 461.60 crore in June 2019.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.74 in June 2019.

Biocon shares closed at 430.30 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.21% returns over the last 6 months and 77.85% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,671.301,581.001,465.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,671.301,581.001,465.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials499.10541.40489.10
Purchase of Traded Goods13.6021.9039.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.909.20-104.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost393.70388.40341.00
Depreciation166.80152.40124.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses322.70301.50262.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax246.50166.20313.30
Other Income18.3063.1024.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax264.80229.30337.40
Interest12.5016.8016.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax252.30212.50320.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax252.30212.50320.80
Tax80.9045.0085.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities171.40167.50235.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period171.40167.50235.60
Minority Interest-18.40-35.70-21.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.60-8.40-7.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates149.40123.40206.30
Equity Share Capital600.00600.00600.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.261.041.74
Diluted EPS1.251.041.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.261.041.74
Diluted EPS1.251.041.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #Biocon #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

