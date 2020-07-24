Biocon Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,671.30 crore, up 14.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,671.30 crore in June 2020 up 14.01% from Rs. 1,465.90 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.40 crore in June 2020 down 27.58% from Rs. 206.30 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 431.60 crore in June 2020 down 6.5% from Rs. 461.60 crore in June 2019.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.74 in June 2019.

Biocon shares closed at 430.30 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.21% returns over the last 6 months and 77.85% over the last 12 months.