Biocon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,941.10 crore, up 35.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Biocon are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,941.10 crore in December 2022 up 35.27% from Rs. 2,174.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.80 crore in December 2022 down 122.34% from Rs. 187.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 722.90 crore in December 2022 up 34.74% from Rs. 536.50 crore in December 2021.

Biocon
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,941.10 2,319.70 2,174.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,941.10 2,319.70 2,174.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,073.60 958.20 759.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 37.40 69.80 29.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -131.40 -276.10 -76.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 558.80 540.30 495.00
Depreciation 301.10 230.80 205.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 758.40 556.80 478.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 343.20 239.90 282.50
Other Income 78.60 64.50 48.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 421.80 304.40 330.80
Interest 120.30 30.00 14.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 301.50 274.40 316.10
Exceptional Items -271.40 -17.00 --
P/L Before Tax 30.10 257.40 316.10
Tax -4.80 147.30 49.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.90 110.10 266.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.90 110.10 266.80
Minority Interest -21.10 -34.90 -32.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates -55.60 -28.30 -47.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -41.80 46.90 187.10
Equity Share Capital 600.30 600.30 600.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 0.39 1.57
Diluted EPS -0.35 0.39 1.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 0.39 1.57
Diluted EPS -0.35 0.39 1.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
