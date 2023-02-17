Biocon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,941.10 crore, up 35.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,941.10 crore in December 2022 up 35.27% from Rs. 2,174.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.80 crore in December 2022 down 122.34% from Rs. 187.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 722.90 crore in December 2022 up 34.74% from Rs. 536.50 crore in December 2021.