Biocon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,941.10 crore, up 35.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,941.10 crore in December 2022 up 35.27% from Rs. 2,174.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.80 crore in December 2022 down 122.34% from Rs. 187.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 722.90 crore in December 2022 up 34.74% from Rs. 536.50 crore in December 2021.

Biocon shares closed at 242.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.48% returns over the last 6 months and -39.57% over the last 12 months.