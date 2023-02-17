English
    Biocon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,941.10 crore, up 35.27% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Biocon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,941.10 crore in December 2022 up 35.27% from Rs. 2,174.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.80 crore in December 2022 down 122.34% from Rs. 187.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 722.90 crore in December 2022 up 34.74% from Rs. 536.50 crore in December 2021.

    Biocon shares closed at 242.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.48% returns over the last 6 months and -39.57% over the last 12 months.

    Biocon
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,941.102,319.702,174.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,941.102,319.702,174.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,073.60958.20759.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.4069.8029.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-131.40-276.10-76.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost558.80540.30495.00
    Depreciation301.10230.80205.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses758.40556.80478.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax343.20239.90282.50
    Other Income78.6064.5048.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax421.80304.40330.80
    Interest120.3030.0014.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax301.50274.40316.10
    Exceptional Items-271.40-17.00--
    P/L Before Tax30.10257.40316.10
    Tax-4.80147.3049.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.90110.10266.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.90110.10266.80
    Minority Interest-21.10-34.90-32.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-55.60-28.30-47.20
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-41.8046.90187.10
    Equity Share Capital600.30600.30600.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.350.391.57
    Diluted EPS-0.350.391.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.350.391.57
    Diluted EPS-0.350.391.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Biocon #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am