Biocon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,941.10 crore, up 35.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Biocon are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,941.10 crore in December 2022 up 35.27% from Rs. 2,174.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.80 crore in December 2022 down 122.34% from Rs. 187.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 722.90 crore in December 2022 up 34.74% from Rs. 536.50 crore in December 2021.
Biocon shares closed at 242.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.48% returns over the last 6 months and -39.57% over the last 12 months.
|Biocon
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,941.10
|2,319.70
|2,174.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,941.10
|2,319.70
|2,174.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,073.60
|958.20
|759.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|37.40
|69.80
|29.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-131.40
|-276.10
|-76.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|558.80
|540.30
|495.00
|Depreciation
|301.10
|230.80
|205.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|758.40
|556.80
|478.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|343.20
|239.90
|282.50
|Other Income
|78.60
|64.50
|48.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|421.80
|304.40
|330.80
|Interest
|120.30
|30.00
|14.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|301.50
|274.40
|316.10
|Exceptional Items
|-271.40
|-17.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|30.10
|257.40
|316.10
|Tax
|-4.80
|147.30
|49.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|34.90
|110.10
|266.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|34.90
|110.10
|266.80
|Minority Interest
|-21.10
|-34.90
|-32.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-55.60
|-28.30
|-47.20
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-41.80
|46.90
|187.10
|Equity Share Capital
|600.30
|600.30
|600.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|0.39
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.39
|1.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|0.39
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.39
|1.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited