Biocon Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,174.20 crore, up 17.46% Y-o-Y

January 21, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Biocon are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,174.20 crore in December 2021 up 17.46% from Rs. 1,851.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 187.10 crore in December 2021 up 10.97% from Rs. 168.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 536.50 crore in December 2021 up 25.53% from Rs. 427.40 crore in December 2020.

Biocon EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.43 in December 2020.

Close

Biocon shares closed at 364.20 on January 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.91% returns over the last 6 months and -19.03% over the last 12 months.

Biocon
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,174.201,840.401,851.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,174.201,840.401,851.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials759.90603.40660.80
Purchase of Traded Goods29.3033.4011.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-76.30-71.70-112.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost495.00478.80463.30
Depreciation205.70201.50186.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses478.10350.70428.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax282.50244.30213.20
Other Income48.30104.9027.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax330.80349.20241.10
Interest14.7022.504.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax316.10326.70236.30
Exceptional Items---70.10--
P/L Before Tax316.10256.60236.30
Tax49.3046.3048.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities266.80210.30187.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period266.80210.30187.40
Minority Interest-32.50-21.40-18.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates-47.20-50.60-0.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates187.10138.30168.60
Equity Share Capital600.30600.30600.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.571.161.43
Diluted EPS1.561.161.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.571.161.43
Diluted EPS1.561.161.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Biocon #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jan 21, 2022 09:43 am

