Biocon Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,851.00 crore, up 5.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,851.00 crore in December 2020 up 5.89% from Rs. 1,748.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.60 crore in December 2020 down 16.86% from Rs. 202.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 427.40 crore in December 2020 down 10.96% from Rs. 480.00 crore in December 2019.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.71 in December 2019.

Biocon shares closed at 441.95 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.67% returns over the last 6 months and 49.99% over the last 12 months.