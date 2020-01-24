Biocon Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,748.10 crore, up 13.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,748.10 crore in December 2019 up 13.45% from Rs. 1,540.80 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.80 crore in December 2019 down 6.63% from Rs. 217.20 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 480.00 crore in December 2019 up 18.14% from Rs. 406.30 crore in December 2018.

Biocon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.67 in December 2018.

Biocon shares closed at 294.30 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.64% returns over the last 6 months and -12.24% over the last 12 months.