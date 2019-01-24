Biocon Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,540.80 crore, up 45.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,540.80 crore in December 2018 up 45.65% from Rs. 1,057.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 217.20 crore in December 2018 up 136.34% from Rs. 91.90 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 406.30 crore in December 2018 up 58.96% from Rs. 255.60 crore in December 2017.

Biocon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.56 in December 2017.

Biocon shares closed at 668.60 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 16.40% returns over the last 6 months and 5.37% over the last 12 months.