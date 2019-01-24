App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,540.80 crore, up 45.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Biocon are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,540.80 crore in December 2018 up 45.65% from Rs. 1,057.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 217.20 crore in December 2018 up 136.34% from Rs. 91.90 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 406.30 crore in December 2018 up 58.96% from Rs. 255.60 crore in December 2017.

Biocon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.56 in December 2017.

Biocon shares closed at 668.60 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 16.40% returns over the last 6 months and 5.37% over the last 12 months.

Biocon
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,540.80 1,321.00 1,057.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,540.80 1,321.00 1,057.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 554.00 436.90 358.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.90 43.40 69.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -61.80 -33.60 -4.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 294.40 288.90 235.30
Depreciation 116.70 112.20 97.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 337.60 245.80 177.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 264.00 227.40 124.30
Other Income 25.60 54.40 33.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 289.60 281.80 158.20
Interest 18.60 18.80 14.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 271.00 263.00 143.50
Exceptional Items 5.80 188.80 --
P/L Before Tax 276.80 451.80 143.50
Tax 46.10 73.20 36.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 230.70 378.60 107.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 230.70 378.60 107.40
Minority Interest -26.00 -23.00 -21.70
Share Of P/L Of Associates 12.50 -0.90 6.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 217.20 354.70 91.90
Equity Share Capital 300.00 300.00 300.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.67 6.00 1.56
Diluted EPS 3.64 5.95 1.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.67 6.00 1.56
Diluted EPS 3.64 5.95 1.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 24, 2019 06:24 pm

tags #Biocon #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

