Binny Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.72 crore, up 578.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.72 crore in September 2022 up 578.12% from Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.57 crore in September 2022 up 8594.68% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.78 crore in September 2022 up 691.1% from Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2021.

Binny EPS has increased to Rs. 10.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

Binny shares closed at 360.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.26% returns over the last 6 months and 59.27% over the last 12 months.

Binny
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.72 48.63 6.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.72 48.63 6.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.68 4.77 0.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.91 0.63 0.31
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.35 2.31 1.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.70 40.83 3.86
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.70 40.83 4.14
Interest 2.90 2.05 3.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.79 38.78 0.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.79 38.78 0.52
Tax 8.22 9.63 0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.57 29.15 0.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.57 29.15 0.26
Equity Share Capital 11.16 11.16 11.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.11 13.06 0.12
Diluted EPS 10.11 13.06 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.11 13.06 0.12
Diluted EPS 10.11 13.06 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Binny #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:22 am