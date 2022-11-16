Binny Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.72 crore, up 578.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.72 crore in September 2022 up 578.12% from Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.57 crore in September 2022 up 8594.68% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.78 crore in September 2022 up 691.1% from Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2021.

Binny EPS has increased to Rs. 10.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

Binny shares closed at 360.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.26% returns over the last 6 months and 59.27% over the last 12 months.