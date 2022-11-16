English
    Binny Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.72 crore, up 578.12% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.72 crore in September 2022 up 578.12% from Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.57 crore in September 2022 up 8594.68% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.78 crore in September 2022 up 691.1% from Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2021.

    Binny EPS has increased to Rs. 10.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

    Binny shares closed at 360.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.26% returns over the last 6 months and 59.27% over the last 12 months.

    Binny
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.7248.636.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.7248.636.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.684.770.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.910.630.31
    Depreciation0.080.080.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.352.311.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.7040.833.86
    Other Income0.000.000.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.7040.834.14
    Interest2.902.053.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.7938.780.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.7938.780.52
    Tax8.229.630.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.5729.150.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.5729.150.26
    Equity Share Capital11.1611.1611.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.1113.060.12
    Diluted EPS10.1113.060.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.1113.060.12
    Diluted EPS10.1113.060.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Binny #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:22 am