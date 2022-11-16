 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Binny Mills Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, up 5.69% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in September 2022 up 5.69% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 up 14.81% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.

Binny Mills shares closed at 136.00 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.45% returns over the last 6 months and -11.40% over the last 12 months.

Binny Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.91 2.27 1.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.91 2.27 1.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.04 0.09 0.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.69 1.14 1.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 -0.11 -0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.08 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.45 0.52 0.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.55 0.55 0.58
Other Income 0.38 0.33 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.93 0.87 0.80
Interest 3.42 3.41 3.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.49 -2.54 -2.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.49 -2.54 -2.55
Tax 0.18 0.16 0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.67 -2.70 -2.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.67 -2.70 -2.76
Equity Share Capital 3.19 3.19 3.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.39 -8.47 -8.68
Diluted EPS -8.39 -8.47 -8.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.39 -8.47 -8.68
Diluted EPS -8.39 -8.47 -8.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Binny Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:33 am