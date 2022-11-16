Binny Mills Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, up 5.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in September 2022 up 5.69% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 up 14.81% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.

Binny Mills shares closed at 136.00 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.45% returns over the last 6 months and -11.40% over the last 12 months.