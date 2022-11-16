Binny Mills Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, up 5.69% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in September 2022 up 5.69% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 up 14.81% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.
Binny Mills shares closed at 136.00 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.45% returns over the last 6 months and -11.40% over the last 12 months.
|Binny Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.91
|2.27
|1.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.91
|2.27
|1.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.04
|0.09
|0.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.69
|1.14
|1.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|-0.11
|-0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.52
|0.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|0.55
|0.58
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.33
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|0.87
|0.80
|Interest
|3.42
|3.41
|3.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.49
|-2.54
|-2.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.49
|-2.54
|-2.55
|Tax
|0.18
|0.16
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.67
|-2.70
|-2.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.67
|-2.70
|-2.76
|Equity Share Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.39
|-8.47
|-8.68
|Diluted EPS
|-8.39
|-8.47
|-8.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.39
|-8.47
|-8.68
|Diluted EPS
|-8.39
|-8.47
|-8.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited