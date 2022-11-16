English
    Binny Mills Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, up 5.69% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in September 2022 up 5.69% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 up 14.81% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.

    Binny Mills shares closed at 136.00 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.45% returns over the last 6 months and -11.40% over the last 12 months.

    Binny Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.912.271.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.912.271.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.090.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.691.141.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10-0.11-0.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.080.07
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.450.520.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.550.550.58
    Other Income0.380.330.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.930.870.80
    Interest3.423.413.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.49-2.54-2.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.49-2.54-2.55
    Tax0.180.160.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.67-2.70-2.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.67-2.70-2.76
    Equity Share Capital3.193.193.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.39-8.47-8.68
    Diluted EPS-8.39-8.47-8.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.39-8.47-8.68
    Diluted EPS-8.39-8.47-8.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
