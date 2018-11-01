Binny Mills Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, up 59.84% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in September 2018 up 59.84% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2018 down 1870.97% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2018 up 93.55% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2017.

Binny Mills shares closed at 75.00 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -66.01% returns over the last 6 months and -72.22% over the last 12 months.