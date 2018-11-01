Binny Mills Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, up 59.84% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in September 2018 up 59.84% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2018 down 1870.97% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2018 up 93.55% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2017.
Binny Mills shares closed at 75.00 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -66.01% returns over the last 6 months and -72.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Binny Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.46
|2.40
|1.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.46
|2.40
|1.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.04
|0.03
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.51
|1.43
|0.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.15
|0.01
|0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|0.38
|0.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.44
|0.47
|0.27
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.16
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.59
|0.62
|0.30
|Interest
|4.00
|4.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.41
|-3.37
|0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.41
|-3.37
|0.30
|Tax
|0.10
|0.16
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.51
|-3.53
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.51
|-3.53
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.02
|-11.07
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-11.02
|-11.07
|0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.02
|-11.07
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-11.02
|-11.07
|0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited